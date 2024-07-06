Arsenal are set to sanction the departure of striker Mika Biereth to Sturm Graz.

The 21-year-old was on loan at the Austrian club during the second half of last season, and he impressed with his performances for them, scoring nine goals in all competitions. Overall, he scored 15 goals in all competitions last season.

Sturm Graz are now ready to turn the loan deal into a permanent one, and they are set to pay a club-record fee of £4 million for the Arsenal striker, as per Standard.

Biereth does not have a future at Arsenal and it makes sense for him to move on permanently. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and Arsenal will not be able to provide him with that opportunity.

The Austrian outfit will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season and they will be an attractive destination for the striker. The 21-year-old will look to get his career back on track with regular football in the Austrian Bundesliga now.

Mika Biereth needs to leave Arsenal

Biereth joined Arsenal back in 2021, but he has not been able to force his way into the first team set-up at the club. It makes sense for him to move on and join the club where he will get more first-team opportunities.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be hoping to invest the proceeds from his departure into the playing squad. They need to add more quality and depth to the side in order to compete with the likes of Manchester City next season. Arsenal have missed out on the league title in the last two seasons and they will hope to go all the way in the competition this time around.

There is no doubt that they have a quality squad, but they need more options at their disposal so that they can rotate the squad and keep their key players fresh during the key stages of the season.