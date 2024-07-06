Attacking duo keen on West Ham move as Lopetegui continues summer spending

West Ham United are making some big moves in the transfer market this summer.

The Hammers are keen to spend heavily on new signings this summer as the squad needs a major overhaul and additions are needed in almost all the positions.

The east Londoners have already completed the signings of Luis Guilherme and Wes Foderingham.

Their offer to sign Wolves captain Max Kilman has been accepted by the club, as reported by Sky Sports, which would make the defender their third summer signing.

Now, according to GiveMeSport, attacking duo Youssef En-Nesyri and Simon Banza from Sevilla and Braga respectively are ready to join the Julen Lopetegui revolution at the London Stadium.

The Hammers have received a major boost as two of their attacking targets are ready to join the club.

A new attacker is desperately needed as Michail Antonio has lead the West Ham attack alone and his performances have deteriorated season after season.

Although he has done well and scored 82-goals during his spell at the club but the 32-year-old is past his peak and the Hammers need a new and consistent presence upfront.

As per Vamos Mi Sevilla, the La Liga club are asking for £21million to let the attacker leave the club.

The price tag should not be a problem for the Hammers as they can easily afford the striker.

West Ham United will sign a new attacker this summer

Braga attacker Banza is also fascinated by the opportunity to join West Ham and the arrival of both the attackers can hand Lopetegui a massive boost ahead of the new season.

The Hammers are now ready to involve in talks with La Liga giants Sevilla over the possibility of bringing the Moroccan international to the London Stadium.

With the signing of Kilman already agreed, the focus has now shifted to the striker position and if they address it this summer, they would have a competitive team next season.