Jude Bellingham believes England’s victory against Switzerland was their best performance at Euro 2024.

England headed into the quarter final clash on the back of a series of underwhelming performances in their previous games with many demanding improvements.

Gareth Southgate deployed a back three with Kieran Trippier and Bukayo Saka as wing backs, with Ezri Konsa coming in to form a back three alongside Kyle Walker and John Stones.

England’s best performance of the tournament

It must be said England did look better and their pressing was improved, but they still flattered to deceive and didn’t muster a shot on target in the opening 45 minutes.

It wasn’t much better after the break, and England once again found themselves staring down the barrel of elimination after Breel Embolo had given Switzerland the lead with just 15 minutes left.

Southgate immediately made a triple substitution introducing Cole Palmer, Eberechi Eze and Luke Shaw, and five minutes later England were level thanks to a brilliant strike from Bukayo Saka.

Neither side could find a winner and the game went to penalties with England scoring all five of their spot kicks with Trent Alexander-Arnold scoring the winning kick.

Bellingham, who also scored in the shootout and rescued England with a superb bicycle kick against Slovakia in the previous round feels it was England’s best performance of the tournament.

“All in all it’s probably our best performance of the tournament,” he told BBC One.

“We’re very proud of the boys. The things you can’t always measure and see is character and mentality and we showed that again in the shootout.

“For subs to come on and take a penalty in that pressure is a special, special thing.”

England have arguably not played well in any of their games at Euro 2024, but they are hard to beat and can seemingly find a way to win which is the perfect mix for tournament football.

Up next is a semi final against The Netherlands or Turkey, and England are now just two wins away from winning the tournament.