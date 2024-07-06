Bukayo Saka was at his brilliant best as England beat Switzerland on penalties in the quarter final of Euro 2024.

Having been taken to extra time last time out by Slovakia, England were taken the distance by the Swiss following a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes of action.

Breel Embolo gave Switzerland the lead with just 15 minutes left before Saka equalised five minutes later with a brilliant strike from outside the box.

England were superb from the spot as they scored all five of their penalties, with Saka showing real courage to step up given what happened in the final of Euro 2020.

Saka’s goal, his fourth for the Three Lions in their last two major tournaments is more than any other England player has managed, and the Arsenal ace now has 17 goal contributions in 38 appearances for England.

It’s quite a feat given the attacking talent England have and the superb goalscorer that Harry Kane is, but Saka is quickly becoming England’s go to man, and he will have a key role to play against the Dutch in the semi final.