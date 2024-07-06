Video: England fans need to see alternative angle of Bukayo Saka’s goal

England and Switzerland played out a 1-1 draw in their Euro 2024 quarter-final clash thanks to a wonderful Bukayo Saka goal and fans will love the alternative angle from behind the Switzerland net. 

The Three Lions went behind after 75 minutes when Breel Embolo knocked the ball in at the back post, however, that lead did not last long.

Many fans would have feared that England were on their way out of the competition but once again Gareth Southgate’s men came from behind as Saka produced a lovely strike from outside of the box with ten minutes left on the clock.

The BBC released an alternative angle of the goal and it is one England fans need to see and hear as the audio has the sweet sound of the net rattling.

Watch: Alternative angle of Bukayo Saka’s goal against Switzerland at Euro 2024

