Chelsea sign French winger with over 200 career appearances on four-year deal

Chelsea continue to make the headlines in terms of their transfer business.

Ever since Todd Boehly took over the club from Roman Abramovich, the Blues have been busy in the marketplace and have ruffled a few feathers.

That’s due in no small part to the fact that the club appear to be willing to go to any lengths to land their preferred targets, evidenced by their pursuits of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo in particular.

The club continue to acquire the best talent available in the women’s game too.

Chelsea sign Sandy Baltimore

Despite their legendary manager, Emma Hayes, moving on to pastures new, Sonia Bompastor, who has assumed the role of Chelsea Women’s first-team coach, will be able to call upon the services of highly-rated winger, Sandy Baltimore.

According to the official Chelsea website, the 24-year-old, who has been signed from Paris Saint-Germain, can operate on either wing as well as in an attacking midfield role.

Sandy Baltimore is a Chelsea player. ?? pic.twitter.com/51J6LEKqJ4 — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) July 6, 2024

A player with over 200 career appearances already to her name, it’s clear that she brings with her a great deal of experience at the highest level of the women’s game.

After spending nine years in the French capital, she has been tied to a four-year contract by the Blues, and will form part of a new look side after the likes of Fran Kirby moved to Brighton and Hove Albion (BBC Sport), and Melanie Leupolz joined Real Madrid.

Bompastor will still expect her team to be competitive given that Chelsea Women have won the Women’s Super League on the last five occasions, and in eight of the last 10 seasons. They’ve also been runners up on two occasions too.

Add five Women’s FA Cups and two Women’s League Cups (official Chelsea website), and it’s clear that Bompastor will need to hit the ground running when the season starts in earnest.