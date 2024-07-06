England fans were wildly celebrating all over the country following their victory on penalties against Switzerland.

The game finished 1-1 after 120 minutes with England finding themselves behind with just 15 minutes left as Breel Embolo gave Switzerland the lead, before Bukayo Saka levelled with a brilliant strike from outside the box with just five minutes left.

The Three Lions prevailed 5-3 in the shootout with Trent Alexander-Arnold scoring the winning spot kick, and Manuel Akanji missing what turned out to be the crucial spot kick for the Swiss.

England had only won two of their previous nine penalty shootouts but were perfect from the spot with Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Ivan Toney all scoring their efforts.

It wasn’t just in the stadium that there were wild celebrations, England fans around the country and in Germany celebrated wildly in fan parks when the winning penalty hit the back of the net.

Fans could be seen jumping around, with beer and confetti going everywhere as supporters celebrated reaching the semi finals.

England might not be doing it the easy way or be playing good football but they are finding a way to win and are now just two wins away from winning the tournament.