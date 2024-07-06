England vs Switzerland confirmed team news: Gareth Southgate switches formation

England and Switzerland go head-to-head in Düsseldorf on Saturday afternoon for a place in the Euro 2024 semi-finals and Gareth Southgate has made some big changes to his team.

The Three Lions have been very underwhelming so far in Germany and were lucky to get past Slovakia in the Round of 16.

The match was England’s worst performance of the tournament so far, but they were saved by a last-minute equaliser from Jude Bellingham before going on to win the tie in extra time thanks to a Harry Kane goal.

There has been a lot of frustration amongst England fans as they see an easy route to the final in Berlin due to their team being on the right side of the bracket.

It doesn’t look like the Three Lions can get there at present but Southgate hopes to change that with his starting 11 against Switzerland.

The 53-year-old has switched formation to a 3-4-2-1 from his usual 4-2-3-1 but has only made one change with the suspended Marc Guehi being replaced by Ezri Konsa.

Confirmed England starting 11

As for Switzerland, Murat Yakin’s men have been a tough team to beat in Germany with the Swiss still undefeated at Euro 2024. They finished second in Group A behind the Germans and it took a very late equaliser for the hosts to finish above them.

Last time out, the Swiss knocked out Italy with an impressive performance as Yakin’s team cruised to a 2-0 victory to set up a quarter-final clash with England.

The Three Lions should be very wary of their opponents today and many have picked Southgate’s men to fall short given their recent performances.

Switzerland have made no changes from their win over the Italians as they line up in the same 3-4-2-1 formation that England have copied.

Confirmed Switzerland starting 11