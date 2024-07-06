England are potentially just 90 minutes away from another major final after reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2024, but Gareth Southgate’s side face a tough test against the Netherlands.

BUY EURO 2024 TICKETS for ENGLAND vs NETHERLANDS HERE!

The Three Lions reached the last four in Germany on Saturday evening by beating Switzerland in a penalty shootout.

Hours later, the Netherlands came from behind to defeat Turkey in a breathless clash.

England and the Netherlands will now meet at Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion on Wednesday night and tickets are unsurprisingly in high demand.

Are tickets still available for England vs the Netherlands

Tickets for the second semi-final of Euro 2024, which we now know will be England vs the Netherlands, were originally available via applications made on UEFA’s official ticketing portal.

However, the regular application period has long since closed.

Nevertheless, livefootballtickets.com currently has tickets available for every game of Euro 2024 – including England vs the Netherlands, as well as the final on July 14.

Fans buying from livefootballtickets.com will be given a 150% money-back guarantee on all ticket purchases. The site also has a five-star rating on Trustpilot.

BUY EURO 2024 TICKETS for ENGLAND vs NETHERLANDS NOW!

Where can I watch England vs the Netherlands on TV?

Fans in the UK will be able to watch live coverage of Hungary vs Switzerland on ITV1, ITVX, STV and the STV player.

For fans in the USA, the game will be shown live on the FOX Network, while live streaming will be available via Fubo and ViX.

Team news

Harry Kane limped off during extra time against Switzerland but the England captain later insisted he would be fully fit to take on the Dutch.

Meanwhile, Luke Shaw made his first appearance of the tournament as a sub on Saturday and could now be in line for a start on Wednesday.

The Three Lions will also be able to welcome Marc Guehi back after he was suspended for their quarter-final.

Ronald Koeman may well opt to stick with the XI that started against Turkey. The Dutch have no suspensions or reported injuries.

BUY EURO 2024 TICKETS for ENGLAND vs NETHERLANDS!

England squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Netherlands squad

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (Brentford), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Girona), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Ian Maatsen (Chelsea on loan at Dortmund)

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Jerdy Schouten (PSV Eindhoven), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven), Georginio Wijnaldum (Al-Ettifaq)

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim, on loan from Burnley), Joshua Zirkzee (Bologna)

Predicted starting XIs

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Guehi, Stones, Saka, Shaw, Rice, Mainoo, Bellingham, Foden, Kane

Netherlands XI: Verbruggen, van Dijk, Ake, de Vrij, Dumfries, Simons, Gakpo, Reijnders, Schouten, Bergwijn, Depay

BUY EURO 2024 TICKETS for ENGLAND vs NETHERLANDS!