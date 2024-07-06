English midfielder open to leave London club to join rivals Tottenham

Tottenham are ready to back manager Ange Postecoglou in the transfer market this summer.

Just like they backed the manager in January and last summer, they are ready to do that again after seeing the manager improve the quality of the team and their playing style.

Spurs need a new attacker this summer as they have still not replaced Harry Kane, who left them to join Bayern Munich.

Another position that they are focusing on is the midfield position and Spurs have addressed that with the signing of Archie Gary from Leeds United.

They are ready to continue their business to bring in another midfielder and they have been boosted in their chase of Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze.

The English midfielder, who is currently away on international duty at the European Championship, is open to a move to Tottenham, according to GiveMeSport.

The Palace midfielder has reportedly decided to join Michael Olise in leaving the club this summer for a move to take his career to the next level.

Spurs have been linked with Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher since last summer but no progress has been made on that front.

However, their interest in the Palace man could finally help them sign a new midfielder this summer as Eze is open to listening to proposals and if he feels the move is right for him and his career, he will not shy away from taking that big step.

The England international has a release clause of £60m plus £8m add-ons in his contract, so Spurs would have to make a club record move to sign the midfielder.

Tottenham have cooled their interest in Gallagher as he could extend his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Eze would add a new dimension to the Tottenham attack

A move for Eze makes sense for Spurs as the player can add versatility to their frontline.

The Palace star can play on both the flanks and behind the striker and his ability to adapt was evident last season under manager Oliver Glasner.

Both Eze and Olise guided Palace to a finish in the top half of the Premier League table and their late season form, which saw them win six of their last seven matches, was inspired by the talented Palace duo.