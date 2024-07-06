European giants make move for Man United outcast to end his Premier League stay

According to reports, Juventus have made the first offer for Manchester United’s winger Jadon Sancho in preparation for a summer transfer.

Sancho helped Borussia Dortmund reach the Champions League final by spending the second half of the previous season there on loan while he restored his career.

It seems doubtful that the 24-year-old would stay at Old Trafford, as prospective suitors are lined up to sign him permanently.

As per Tuttosport, Juventus have been interested in Sancho all summer long and have decided to be patient in their attempt to recruit the Englishman.

They have been interested in the England international for some weeks, but there were worries that the cost would be too high.

In 21 appearances last season, he scored three goals and provided three assists for Borussia Dortmund.

The 24-year-old can play in a number of wide attacking situations.

His future lies away from Old Trafford with Man United willing to cash in on him and raise money from his sale to use on their transfer business this summer.

Man United have decided to keep Erik ten Hag at the club and his relationship with Sancho has completely broken down following their public feud last year.

Jadon Sancho needs to leave Man United for his sake

A move away from Old Trafford is what his career needs right now as the player did not seem to enjoy his football at the Premier League club while at Dortmund, he looked like a completely different player.

It remains to be seen if he leaves the club permanently or on loan this summer.

The Red Devils are looking for a permanent solution of the Sancho problem following his failed move from Borussia Dortmund back in 2021.

The young winger’s career has regressed in recent years and from being an England international, he has gone miles away from the England squad now.