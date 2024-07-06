Former Tottenham scout predicts possible summer exit for 27-year-old

Former Tottenham scout Bryan King believes midfielder Yves Bissouma could be on his way out this summer.

With Spurs actively pursuing midfield reinforcements, including Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey and Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, the future of some of their current players is uncertain.

Tottenham have already secured the signing of promising youngster Archie Gray from Leeds United.

The club is also expected to offload a few midfielders, including Giovani Lo Celso and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Another player reportedly on the market is Yves Bissouma. Previous reports have indicated that Tottenham would consider bids for Bissouma if the right offer comes along.

Bryan King gives insight on Bissouma’s future at Tottenham

Bryan King has suggested that the addition of Archie Gray could signal the end of Bissouma’s tenure at Tottenham.

Speaking to Tottenham News, King stated:

“I think Postecoglou needs to decide who his best midfielders are, especially with Gray now joining the club.”

“James Maddison will of course be one of them, and of Pape Matar Sarr and Bissouma, I prefer Sarr.

“I think if the right offer comes in for Bissouma, I would imagine it will be considered. Whether or not Bissouma would want to leave is a different question altogether.”

The recent additions of Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray provide Tottenham with greater depth in midfield.

However, if Bissouma is to be sold, the club will likely need to secure at least one more top-class midfielder to strengthen the squad.

As Tottenham navigates the summer transfer window, the fate of Yves Bissouma remains a topic of interest. With new signings and potential departures, the club’s midfield could see significant changes before the start of the new season.