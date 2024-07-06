£160k-a-week France ace prefers Real Madrid move to Newcastle

Newcastle United are set to be busy in the transfer market this summer.

They have managed to sign Lloyd Kelly to strengthen the defense while Yankuba Minteh and Elliott Anderson have been sold to balance the finances.

More business is set to be conducted in the coming weeks as the Magpies aim to bolster their attack, sort out their midfield issues and sign another goalkeeper.

They have been linked with a number of quality players as Eddie Howe aims to avoid the injury crisis of last season that hampered their season.

The Newcastle boss wants to add depth to his squad but he wants to maintain the quality of the players as well.

One player that has been linked with the Magpies prefers a move to Real Madrid.

France international Adrien Rabiot, who is currently away on international duty with his country, has set his sights on a move to Real Madrid, according to Tuttomercato.

Newcastle have enough options in the midfield

The Magpies are not prioritising signing a midfielder as Sandro Tonali will return from his ban and Joelinton and Joe Willock will regain their fitness soon.

The free agent Rabiot has left Juventus this summer after his contract expired and now he is assessing his options.

However, Real Madrid are above Newcastle in the pecking order as far as his options are concerned.