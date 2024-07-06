Video: Gareth Southgate acts like proud father with wholesome comments about England players

Gareth Southgate was evidently proud of his players after England booked their place in the semi-finals of Euro 2024 after a tense penalties win over Switzerland on Saturday.

The Three Lions have been very underwhelming in Germany but their latest performance was an improvement as they needed to come from behind to overcome a tough Swiss team.

Southgate’s men were required to step up and they showed incredible nerve to slot home their spot-kicks as no England star missed.

All five takers had a story attached to their successful kicks and Southgate highlighted this in his post-match press conference as the 53-year-old reeled them off like a proud father.

Watch: Gareth Southgate expresses pride in England players’ journey after huge Euro 2024 win

“I think we’ve had a really calm process but having said all that, the players have to show the composure that they did and for all of them, you know, so many little stories within that,” Southgate said via The Mirror.

“Cole at his age coming into a game like that and taking the first penalty; Bukayo’s history with it; you sort of dismiss Jude because you almost expect it, but that’s still high pressure; Ivan coming on knowing that one of the reasons we bought him was for that moment; and then Trent, who’s stuck with the task. He could have easily thought that his tournament was done, but I’ve kept talking to him about how he’s going to have moments. There’s still a big part to play and I’m super pleased for all of them. Of course, the goalkeeper will always make at least one save, so it gives us a chance.”