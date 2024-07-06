Video: George Russell watches England match with F1 fans at Silverstone, while Novak Djokovic reacts to win at Wimbledon

England have advanced to the semi-finals of Euro 2024 after beating Switzerland on penalties but the tournament in Germany is not the only huge sporting event taking place this weekend as English fans reacted to the victory at Silverstone and Wimbledon.

The Three Lions had to go through the nerve-racking route of penalties to overcome the Swiss and Gareth Southgate’s men stepped up as all of his players scored their spot-kicks.

Footage has emerged of England fans reacting to the Three Lions match at other sporting events with Mercedes’ F1 driver George Russell watching the game with fans at Silverstone, which hosts the British GP this weekend.

The English racer sat in his England shirt in front of a big screen as other English fans reacted around him.

Watch: F1 driver George Russell watches England match with fans at Silverstone

Silverstone fans were joined by a special guest to watch England's Euro 2024 match! ???????? pic.twitter.com/36NJumHaCu — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 6, 2024

At Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic was playing against Alexei Popyrin on centre court when a huge roar rang around the arena after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s winning penalty.

The Serbian superstar laughed at the reaction as the play was halted, knowing exactly what just happened.

The footage is the type of viewing that fans love during tournament football as the Tennis star pretended to kick a football to give fans a laugh at Wimbledon.

Watch: Novak Djokovic reacts to England’s win at Wimbledon