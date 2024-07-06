Video: Harry Kane labelled embarrassment for wanting a penalty for a nothing challenge

Harry Kane had a shout for penalty denied in the first half.

The Bayern Munich striker appears to get to the ball before Fabian Schar and goes tumbling down.

But the referee does not think there is enough contact from the Newcastle defender to warrant a penalty.

The former Tottenham man is seen protesting and appealing to the referee after brought down in the box.

Watch the clip below:

Fans on X were quick to react to the incident, slamming Kane for looking for a penalty.

One labelled him an embarrassment, saying: “Kane still an embarrassment looking for a penalty for nothing”

Kane still an embarrassment looking for a penalty for nothing — Andrew Wernberg (@bushido2033) July 6, 2024

Another called it a ‘blatant falling over‘

Never a penalty. Blatant falling over from Kane. — Mark F (@Pleyndamour) July 6, 2024

One pointed out that the player was looking for the slightest of touches to go tumbling down.