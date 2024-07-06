Damning stats prove it’s time for England to drop Harry Kane

England have advanced to the semi-finals of Euro 2024 after overcoming Switzerland on penalties and that was no thanks to the performance of the Three Lions captain Harry Kane.

Gareth Southgate’s men have been very underwhelming in Germany so far and the clash with the Swiss was arguably their best performance of the campaign. It was nothing special, but there was an improvement and that allowed them to come from behind to win on penalties.

A number of players have struggled at the Euros and one of them has been Harry Kane. The England captain has failed to get involved in games and that was highlighted once again on Saturday.

The Bayern Munich star’s stats against the Swiss were damning as he produced no goals or assists, completed no dribbles, had a shot accuracy of zero per cent, had no shots on target and lost possession 10 times.

Kane was also taken off in extra time and didn’t even contribute to England’s penalties win.

With two potential games remaining, Southgate has a decision to make regarding his captain as it is clear that the striker is not at his best. The Three Lions have top backup options in Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney, who the England boss should have a bit more faith in.

Should Gareth Southgate drop England captain Harry Kane?

Kane missed the end of the Bundesliga season with Bayern Munich due to a back injury and it is not certain if the striker has 100 per cent recovered as the 30-year-old doesn’t look right in Germany with England.

The Three Lions captain is one of the best strikers in the world but at Euro 2024, the former Tottenham star looks to be a bit of a hindrance having only scored two goals at the tournament so far.

For the semi-finals, Southgate will find it hard to drop Kane, even if that may be the right decision.

However, the striker is capable of producing a magical moment out of nothing and that is a great quality to have on the pitch in tournament football.