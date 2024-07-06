‘Verbally agreed’ – Man City talisman Kevin De Bruyne all set for Saudi switch

Despite winning another Premier League title in 2023/24, this summer could be one of huge change for Man City as talisman Kevin De Bruyne appears to have agreed to a move to the Saudi Pro League.

The Belgian has seemingly long been courted by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) and according to TeamTalk, he has ‘verbally agreed’ to a move to Al Ittihad.

Kevin De Bruyne set to leave Man City

It would bring an end to a glorious career in European football for the 33-year-old, and allow him to see out his final playing days in the relative comfort of Saudi Arabian football.

Though more and more players are now being persuaded to move to the Pro League, strengthening a belief that it will soon be amongst the world’s best, landing De Bruyne would be a real coup for PIF.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar remain the two biggest names to have made the leap to Saudi, and though more household names have followed, none have been in the same class.

De Bruyne can’t claim to be in that rarified air either, but he could certainly be classed as the best of the rest.

With one year left on his current deal with Man City, PIF will have to pay a fee for his services, though that would appear to be small change when one considers just how much money there is to throw at the league.

TeamTalk also note the willingness of City goalkeeper, Ederson, to join De Bruyne in a move to the Pro League, though Al Nassr are thought to be the Brazilian custodian’s destination.

Both deals need to be secured soonest if Pep Guardiola wants to be given a decent amount of time to find a replacement for De Bruyne in particular. Stefan Ortega will move up to be the number one if Ederson leaves.