Leeds United defender Max Wober is set to leave the club this summer, with Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach showing keen interest in securing his services.

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Leeds are looking for a fee close to £10.2 million for the Austrian defender.

Wober, who spent the last season on loan with Monchengladbach, made a significant impact, prompting the German club’s desire to re-sign him.

During his loan spell, Wober made 27 appearances, contributing two goals and three assists, demonstrating his value to the team.

Despite Monchengladbach’s interest, they find Leeds’ asking price too high and would prefer another loan move.

The club has informed Wober of their intention to re-sign him on loan, hoping to negotiate a deal that suits both parties.

Meanwhile, Leeds United have bolstered their defense by signing Joe Rodon from Tottenham on a permanent transfer following his impressive loan spell last season.

As the transfer window progresses, Wober’s future remains a topic of interest, with Monchengladbach eager to bring him back and Leeds looking to finalise the best deal for the club.