Leeds United poised to lose player this summer with German club keen on signing him

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United defender Max Wober is set to leave the club this summer, with Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach showing keen interest in securing his services.

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Leeds are looking for a fee close to £10.2 million for the Austrian defender.

Borussia Monchengladbach want to re-sign Leeds United defender

Wober, who spent the last season on loan with Monchengladbach, made a significant impact, prompting the German club’s desire to re-sign him.

During his loan spell, Wober made 27 appearances, contributing two goals and three assists, demonstrating his value to the team.

Despite Monchengladbach’s interest, they find Leeds’ asking price too high and would prefer another loan move.

The club has informed Wober of their intention to re-sign him on loan, hoping to negotiate a deal that suits both parties.

https:// twitter.com/Plettigoal/status/1809508314172080387?t=V8-f_JDsPwQlN65a9l6iAg&s=19

More Stories / Latest News
Erik ten Hag stopped Man United from signing world class Premier League player
English midfielder open to leave London club to join rivals Tottenham
Real Madrid linked with ambitious move for £117 million-rated Arsenal star

Meanwhile, Leeds United have bolstered their defense by signing Joe Rodon from Tottenham on a permanent transfer following his impressive loan spell last season.

As the transfer window progresses, Wober’s future remains a topic of interest, with Monchengladbach eager to bring him back and Leeds looking to finalise the best deal for the club.

More Stories Max Wober

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.