Newly promoted side Leicester City are facing a seven-point deduction next season, as per the latest report from Football Insider.

Last season, Leicester were found in violation of the Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), which are designed to ensure clubs operate within their financial means.

The club attempted to argue that their relegation to the Championship exempted them from these penalties, as they were not in the Premier League at the time they submitted their accounts.

However, an independent commission dismissed their plea, upholding the charges against them.

Potential Points Deduction

The commission’s decision means Leicester could start their Premier League season with a significant handicap.

The report suggests they may be docked between six to seven points. This deduction would place them at a considerable disadvantage as they strive to secure their top-flight status.

The PSR rules have already impacted several Premier League clubs, forcing them to be cautious in their transfer dealings this summer.

Nottingham Forest and Everton faced points deductions last season for similar breaches, highlighting the stringent enforcement of these financial regulations.

This setback comes at a pivotal time for Leicester, who recently appointed Steve Cooper as their new manager.

Cooper replaced Enzo Maresca, who guided the Foxes to promotion in their first season back in the Championship.

Maresca’s success attracted interest from top clubs, and he ultimately joined Chelsea to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

Starting the season with a significant points deduction will be a daunting challenge for Cooper and his squad. The club will need to navigate this difficult situation while ensuring they remain competitive in the Premier League.