Liverpool can sign long term target in a bargain deal for just £21million

Liverpool have received a major boost in their pursuit of Juventus star Federico Chiesa.

According to a report from GiveMeSport, the Merseyside club have been eyeing a move for Chiesa for a long time and they are looking at his contract situation with the Serie A club.

With 10 goals and three assists in 37 games at the end of the 2023–24 season, the Italian helped his team finish in the top four and win the Coppa Italia.

It has been claimed that Liverpool’s scouts watched the Coppa Italia final, where Chiesa was instrumental in Juventus’ 1-0 triumph over Atalanta to win their first title in three years.

Now, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Italian giants are ready to part ways with the wide attacker.

As the player has entered the final year of his contract at Juventus, they are ready to let him leave the club for €25m (£21m).

New Juventus manager Thiago Motta does not see the player as part of his future plans as Romano confirmed the update on his X account.

He wrote:

“Juventus consider price tag around €25m with add-ons included for Federico Chiesa as current deal expires in June 2025, not being extended.

“Juventus are prepared to sell Chiesa who’s currently not part of Thiago Motta’s plans, as confirmed yesterday.”

Chiesa would add new dimension to the Liverpool attack

The Juventus attacker would add versatility to the Liverpool attack as he can play on both the flanks and also in the middle.

Chiesa is known for his pace and dribbling ability in the wide areas, something that Liverpool have in abundance with players like Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.

However, the Italian attacker can add depth to their frontline and provide new manager Arne Slot with another option in the Reds attack.