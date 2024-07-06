Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The Egyptian international has entered the final 12 months of his contract with the club, and there were rumours that Liverpool could look to cash in on him if he does not sign an extension with the club.

According to a report from the Mirror, Liverpool have now decided not to sell the player regardless of whether he decides to sign an extension with them or not.

Salah has been an exceptional performer for Liverpool since joining the club in 2017, and he has helped them win every trophy at club level. He is undoubtedly one of the best players in Premier League history and Liverpool will be desperate to hold onto him for the long term. He scored 18 goals in the league last season.

His current contract expires in 2025 and the Liverpool hierarchy will look to persuade him to sign a new deal with the club.

The report from Mirror claims that Liverpool have already rejected a £150 million offer from Saudi Arabia for the player last summer, and it remains to be seen whether the Saudi Arabian clubs are ready to reignite their interest in him this summer.

Saudi clubs keen on Mohamed Salah

Al-Ittihad are reportedly monitoring his situation at Liverpool and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Liverpool are overly dependent on Salah for goals and creativity, and they cannot afford to let the Egyptian international leave any time soon. Players like Darwin Nunez have not been able to score goals consistently and the departure of Salah will weaken Liverpool immensely.

Liverpool will be hoping to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons and they must hold onto their best players. It will be interesting to see if Salah is ready to commit his future to the club and pen an extension with them in the coming weeks.