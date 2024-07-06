Liverpool are keen on signing Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United and they are now looking to submit an improved offer for the player.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have had their first offer rejected for the winger and they are plotting a second offer for him now. That 23-year-old is highly rated at Newcastle and they are demanding a huge sum of money for the player. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are ready to break the bank for him.

The report from Football Insider claims that Newcastle are aiming for a deal worth around £100 million with bonuses for the player.

The former Everton winger has been an instant hit at Newcastle and it is no surprise that the top clubs are keen on signing him. The England international has the potential to develop into a quality player in the long term.

Liverpool need more depth in the wide areas

Liverpool could certainly use his quality in the final third. They could lose Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz in the near future and they will have to replace them adequately. Both players have been linked with moves away from Liverpool in recent months.

Salah will be out of contract in 2025 and Diaz has been linked with clubs like Barcelona. It will be interesting to see if the Reds can hold onto them beyond this summer.

Gordon scored 12 goals last season and picked up 11 assists along the way. There is no doubt that he has the end product to play for a big club like Liverpool and he will be tempted to return to his boyhood club as well. However, the asking price could be a major problem for any club hoping to sign the Englishman and Liverpool will hope to sign him for a more reasonable price.