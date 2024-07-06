“Getting messy” – Former EPL chief exec weighs in on Man City’s fight with the Premier League

Over the past few seasons, Man City have been far and away the best team in the Premier League, and the club finally broke their Champions League duck in an epic treble-winning campaign.

Pep Guardiola is relentless in his pursuit of perfection, and his teams are often a joy to watch.

Unfortunately, for the Catalan manager, his players and the club’s hierarchy, including Sheikh Mansour, there is the small matter of 115 separate charges hanging over them for alleged misdemeanours.

Man City’s Premier League fight is hotting up – CEO

Of course, the club are absolutely innocent until proven guilty, though if the latter scenario were to come to pass, it would throw a whole new light onto their successes of the past few seasons.

The world of football is awaiting the outcome, and former Everton chief executive, Keith Wyness, believes that things could be really hotting up behind the scenes.

“It’s gone quiet, and to me – that suggests a lot of behind-the-scenes conversations,” he said on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast.

“In both parties’ interest, it’s best to try and use private channels to find a way through this.

“I know there will be pressure from outside sources, like governments – for example.

“We’re thirsty for information, but I’m guessing there is still a lot of jockeying going on. It’s getting messy, certainly, with governments now involved. The real heavyweights are trying to sort something out now.

“What sort of deal can be struck behind the scenes? I don’t know. But some of the best brains in football, government and legal will be working on this problem.

“Watch this space – it’s gone deathly quiet.”

The fact that the hearing is expected to take place across six weeks in November and December, towards the back end of the Champions League group stages, could cause significant embarrassment or disruption to the club, and there’s a cogent argument that the same should’ve taken place out of season.

For now, the status quo remains, and City will be hoping at the conclusion of the hearing that nothing has changed.