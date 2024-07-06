Man City identify Kevin De Bruyne replacement as Belgian moves closer to exit

Premier League champions Manchester City have started the process to replace midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian has arguably been the best Man City player in the last decade and he has guided the club to success in the Premier League and the Champions League.

However, his time at the Etihad Stadium could be soon coming to an end as journalist Rudy Galetti has reported that his representatives met with the Saudi delegate and they have given their approval of a transfer to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad.

The journalist has mentioned that the Premier League giants are open to letting De Bruyne leave the club.

🚨🤝 Verbal understanding reached between #AlIttihad and #DeBruyne. 🟡⚫ 🗣️ A delegation of the PIF and some representatives of the 🇸🇦 club spoke to the 🇧🇪 player, who gave his approval to the transfer. 💰 Now it’s up to clubs: #ManCity are open to letting him go. 🐓⚽ https://t.co/tyJwtq56ad pic.twitter.com/4krvU6Rg5s — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) July 4, 2024

In order to replace him, Man City have started looking out for options in the market.

According to TeamTalk, the Premier League champions have shortlisted Benfica star Joao Neves as one of the options to replace the legendary Belgian midfielder.

The teenager is highly rated and City’s Premier League rivals Manchester United are also keeing an eye on the youngster.

Benfica are seeking the full £105m release clause in his contract so that would mean Man City would have to dig deep in their pockets to sign him.

The report mentions Paris Saint-Germain Xavi Simons as one of the options with City monitoring the Dutch midfielder.

The young midfielder has impressed on his loan spell at RB Leipzig and that has created interest among some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Man City have added German midfielders to their shortlist

German duo Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala are also two young midfielders on the Man City shortlist as they plan for life without De Bruyne.

The loss of the Belgian midfielder would affect the Cityzens the most, compared to other departures in recent years.

All their options are talented young players who are destined for greatness but to replace De Bruyne, they have a long way to go.