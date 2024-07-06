Exclusive: Talks advancing as Champions League club pursue Man United star for only £500k

La Liga side Girona are in advanced talks to sign Man United’s Donny van de Beek as the Dutch midfielder is not part of Erik ten Hag’s plans ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at Old Trafford in 2025 and this summer would be the ideal time for the Manchester club to part ways with the player as the Premier League outfit seek a transfer fee for the unwanted star.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Girona are in advanced talks to sign Van de Beek during the current transfer window with the La Liga club willing to pay Man United just £500k to sign the Man United star.

The 27-year-old will be offered a two-year deal with the option of a further year should things go well for the Dutch star in Spain as the Catalan club look to strengthen their squad ahead of their first season in the Champions League.

Van de Beek has previously been offered to Fulham, Everton, Lazio, Ajax and Real Betis; however, none of the clubs were interested in signing the Man United star on a permanent deal.

Is Donny van de Beek’s Man United nightmare coming to an end?

Van de Beek has been at Man United since making the £39m switch from Ajax back in 2020, however, the transfer has not worked out for the club and player.

The Dutch star failed to cement a starting spot at Old Trafford throughout his four years with the Premier League giants and has only featured in 62 matches for the Red Devils.

The 27-year-old has also been on loan twice, with Everton during the 2021/22 campaign and Eintracht Frankfurt last season. Both clubs were not willing to take the midfielder on permanently and now Girona are the team looking to take advantage of his situation at Old Trafford.

Van de Beek’s next club is very important for the Dutch star’s career as the player needs to find a home where he can start enjoying his football again.