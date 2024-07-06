Man United midfielder linked with Cristiano Ronaldo reunion as rumours intensify

This summer, Bruno Fernandes, the captain of Manchester United, and Cristiano Ronaldo may be reunited in Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, the 29-year-old midfielder is about to make an unexpected transfer to the Saudi Pro League, with two teams reportedly vying for his services this summer.

According to ESPN, Al Nassr are eager to recruit a new central midfield player, and Fernandes is one of the players on their list.

His reported desire is to play at Al Nassr with Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo; negotiations are anticipated to pick up now that his commitments at EURO 2024 are finished.

Given United’s miserable Premier League campaign—which saw them finish in eighth place and lose out on Champions League qualification—Fernandes’ future at Old Trafford is now in doubt.

As a result, Al Nassr are now in the lead in the competition for the Portuguese star and will make a strong effort to persuade him to choose their project over Al Ittihad, the other side that has been mentioned as being interested in him.

Al Nassr are not only considering Fernandes but also one of his rivals.

The team is reportedly ready to make a bid for Ederson, the goalkeeper for Manchester City, according to the ESPN report.

Bruno Fernandes should stay at Man United

Despite being one of the best midfielders in the world, Fernandes is set to miss out on another season of Champions League football and endure another rebuilding phase at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese midfielder is still playing at a high level and a move to the Middle East might be too early at this stage of his career.

He showed week in week out last season that he is made to play football at the highest level and the less competitive Saudi Pro League will mark the end of his career too soon.