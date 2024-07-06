Manchester United passed on the opportunity to sign World Cup winner last summer

Manchester United reportedly had the opportunity to sign World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez last summer but ultimately chose to bring in Andre Onana from Inter Milan instead.

Following the departure of long-serving goalkeeper David De Gea, United were actively searching for a suitable replacement. Multiple names were linked to the club, with Martinez being a notable option.

Agent reveals Manchester United passed on the chance to sign Martinez

Gonzalo Goni, Martinez’s agent, recently disclosed in an interview with ESPN Futbol 12 that a move to Manchester United was very much on the cards for his client. According to Goni, the deal was close but failed to materialise in the end.

When asked about the potential transfer, Goni stated:

“Last year he was very close to Manchester United, the coach chose Onana, because he already knew him. But everyone at Manchester United later maintained that the ideal goalkeeper to win was Emiliano Martínez.”

Andre Onana’s debut season with United has been less than stellar, with numerous errors and a lack of confidence in goal casting doubts over his suitability.

In contrast, Martinez has continued to impress with his commanding presence and reliable performances, both for Aston Villa and the Argentina national team.

Martinez is not only known for his exceptional shot-stopping abilities but also for his strong personality and leadership on the field.

His confidence and commanding presence in the penalty area are attributes that many believe United could have benefited from.