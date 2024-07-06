Egyptian footballer Ahmed Refaat tragically passed away earlier today at the age of 31 after suffering a heart attack.

Refaat collapsed on the pitch in March while playing in the Egyptian Premier League. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he received intensive care for a month before being released.

He was fitted with a pacemaker, however, he suffered a heart attack in the early hours of Saturday which ended up being fatal.

Refaat’s club, Modern Future, shared the heartbreaking news on social media, releasing a statement that read (via Daily Mail):

“O you who are confident, return to your Lord satisfied and ill, and enter into My servants and enter My Paradise.”

“With great patience, sadness and more faith in Allah’s will and destiny, Modern Sport Club announces the death of Ahmed Refaat, the first team player of the Egyptian national team, following a severe deterioration in his health condition.

“He was transferred to the hospital, then to Allah, after a difficult journey of struggle following the health crisis that happened to him on March 11, 2024.”

Tributes from the football community and fans poured in following the confirmation of his passing. Liverpool star Mo Salah expressed his condolences on X, writing:

“Survival is for God, and may God give patience to his family and all his loved ones.”

Ahmed Refaat earned 7 caps for the Egyptian national team, scoring 2 goals and providing 1 assist. Over his club career, he made 211 appearances, scoring 46 goals and assisting 40.

The tragic death of Refaat highlights a concerning increase in cardiovascular-related incidents in football.

In recent years, there has been a noticeable rise in the number of players collapsing on the pitch due to heart-related issues.