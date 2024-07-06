Newcastle United have enquired about signing Liverpool flop

Newcastle United have made an enquiry about signing former Liverpool midfielder Arthur Melo.

The Brazilian midfielder endured a difficult season at Anfield when he joined the club on loan but his spell was severely affected by fitness issues.

He could now come back to the Premier League again with Newcastle United and Everton showing interest in signing the midfielder.

According to Spanish daily Marca, Arthur is keen to rejoin the Premier League as clubs line up to make a move for the Brazilian.

However, the midfielder is not ruling out staying in Italy where Napoli and Roma are interested in his services.

Arthur’s career took a turn for the better during his loan spell at Fiorentina last season.

Despite his concerns about injuries, he made 48 appearances in all competitions.

He’s expected back at Juventus for the preseason, where Thiago Motta, the new coach, will evaluate him.

It is not completely out of the question for him to play for Juventus in the upcoming campaign.

Everton have been keeping an eye on his situation, and Newcastle have already enquired about his availability.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is looking for new additions in the midfield after losing Elliott Anderson and Yankuba Minteh.

Newcastle United will be active in the transfer market

The Magpies need squad depth and Howe is prepared to spend this summer in order to avoid an injury crisis like last season that derailed their campaign.

Newcastle have already secured the signature of defender Lloyd Kelly and they are now expected to strengthen their midfield, attack and the goalkeeping department.

They offer Arthur a better opportunity than he would get at Everton as the Magpies are consistently competing for a place in Europe and the improvement in their competitiveness and playing style under Howe offers any new signing a more promising future than what the Toffees can offer.