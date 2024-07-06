Newcastle United considering move for 27-year-old Man United man

Newcastle United are actively looking at options in the transfer market to improve their squad and increase the quality and the depth of their pool of players.

Eddie Howe and the Magpies management have a busy summer ahead of them as they plan to sort out the issues their squad faced last season.

The Toon Army are looking to make additions to all positions in their squad.

They have already signed Lloyd Kelly to improve the quality of their defense but they need a lot more to replicate their successful season of 2022-23 when they qualified for the Champions League and reached the Carabao Cup final.

According to Manchester World, Newcastle are eyeing a move for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

The Scotland international could be heading to the exit door at Old Trafford with only one year remaining in his contract.

The Red Devils could look to cash in on him and the player might consider a move away.

McTominay was used as a substitute on most occasions last season and he still contributed goals from the bench and saved Man United on a number of occasions.

The midfielder was close to joining West Ham United last summer to replace Declan Rice at the London Stadium, however, the move did not materialise in the end and he stayed with the Red Devils.

Newcastle United move can revive McTominay’s career

If there is no guarantee to start next season under Erik ten Hag, then McTominay has to leave the club for better opportunities elsewhere.

He is about to reach the peak years of his career and for that he needs to play every week.

The Magpies face competition from rival Premier League clubs in the race to sign him, with Fulham, Southampton and West Ham all cosidering a move for the 27-year-old.

As per the report, Fulham are leading the race to sign him so Newcastle have a lot of work to do if they are serious about getting this deal done.