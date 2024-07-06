Video: Phil Foden unveils big reason why England “will play a lot better” vs Switzerland

England take on Switzerland in Dusseldorf on Saturday evening for a place in the semi-finals of Euro 2024 and Phil Foden has named a big reason why he believes the Three Lions “will play a lot better”.

Gareth Southgate’s team have been very underwhelming so far in Germany and can count themselves lucky to still be in the tournament following Jude Bellingham’s last-minute equaliser against Slovakia in the Round of 16.

The England boss has been highly criticised by fans over the last two weeks and for their match against Switzerland, the 53-year-old has switched from a 4-2-3-1 formation to match the Swiss’ 3-4-2-1 set-up.

That will allow Foden to move centrally where he has been super for Man City this season.

The 24-year-old feels this switch will result in England playing better on Saturday, with the midfielder also stating that he prefers the role he starts in against Switzerland.

“For me, it will be more central and staying more inside, which is what I prefer. I think it’ll suit me a little bit better today,” Foden told the BBC.

“Hopefully, it depends on the team in general. If the team plays well, I think the attacking forwards will as well. If we get the formation and press right, it will give us a lot of confidence and we will play a lot better I feel.”

Watch: Man City’s Phil Foden comments on England’s formation switch