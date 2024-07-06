Real Madrid are interested in signing the Arsenal defender William Saliba.

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the best young defenders in the Premier League and his performances have attracted the attention of the Spanish champions.

Real Madrid need to plan for the future and they need a quality central defender in their ranks. However, the asking price could prove to be a major problem for Los Blancos.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal will demand £117 million for the 22-year-old French international, and it remains to be seen whether Real Madrid are ready to break the bank for him. They have been linked with players like Leny Yoro as well. It is evident that Real Madrid are looking to improve their defensive unit this summer.

Someone like Saliba would be a quality long-term investment for them and he could sort out their defensive unit for the foreseeable future. The 22-year-old has the quality to play for the biggest clubs in the world and he has already established himself as a reliable performer in the Premier League. The opportunity to join Real Madrid will be quite attractive for the French international and joining them could allow him to cement his place in the international team starting lineup as well.

Saliba could be tempted to join Real Madrid

Arsenal have an exciting project and they have been pushing for the league title over the last couple of seasons. However, Real Madrid are on another level and they have a proven record of winning major trophies consistently. The opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down for any player.

It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid decided to test Arsenal’s resolve with an offer in the coming weeks. It is fair to assume that the Gunners will not sanction his departure unless their asking price is met.