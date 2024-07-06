Fabrizio Romano confirms expensive Premier League player is open to Man United move

Manchester United are looking to sign new players this summer and they are particularly focusing on signing a new defender and a striker.

Following the departure of Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial from the club this summer, they are considering signing two players in those positions.

A number of players have been shortlisted by the Red Devils to strengthen their defense.

They have been linked with moves for Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt, Lille defender Leny Yoro, Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that Branthwaite is open to joining Man United this summer.

Romano confirmed the update on PlayBack:

“Let me tell you something again about the situation of Jarrad Branthwaite, because we said about (Matthijs) de Ligt, but Branthwaite remains a name on the list of Manchester United.

“For Manchester United, the Branthwaite case is quite clear. They like the player, they keep appreciating the player, the player is open to joining Manchester United. No issue on personal terms, but it depends on Everton.”

Man United want the player and the player wants to join them but Everton’s asking price is making the deal difficult.

The young defender impressed in his breakthrough season in 2023-24 and helped Everton avoid relegation after a serious crisis at the club that saw them get their points deducted.

Everton demanding huge fee for Man United target

As reported by Sky Sports, Everton are demanding more than £70m for their centre-back, having already rejected a bid from Man United for £35m plus add-ons.

The young English centre-back has a bright future and sooner or later he will be signed by a bigger club.

His price tag seems high at the moment but in a few years time, it could prove to be a bargain considering how the transfer market is operating right now with clubs demanding high prices for their players.