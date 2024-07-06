31-year-old first-team ace ready to force his way out of Chelsea this summer

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is not keen on continuing at Stamford Bridge beyond this summer and he is ready to fight for a way out of the club.

According to a report from Area Napoli, the striker wants to leave Chelsea permanently and he will force an exit if necessary. The Belgian international was on loan at Roma last season and he was outstanding for the Italian outfit, scoring 21 goals in all competitions.

He has been linked with a number of clubs in recent weeks, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. Lukaku has proven himself to be a reliable performer in Serie A and he could transform most clubs in the final third.

His transfer to Chelsea has not worked out and it makes sense for the player to leave the club permanently. He will look to get his career back on track and focus on his football once again. Lukaku has proven his quality with Inter Milan in the past as well. There is no doubt that he is good enough to play for the top clubs.

Romelu Lukaku wants Napoli move

The 31-year-old will look to join the club capable of challenging for major trophies. Napoli are keen on signing the player and Lukaku is keen on a reunion with Antonio Conte.

Lukaku has worked under Conte in the past and he helped the Italian manager win the title with Inter Milan. A reunion would be ideal for all parties. Napoli could lose Victor Osimhen this summer and the Belgian international would be the ideal replacement. The 31-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he could hit the ground running and transform Napoli in the attack.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can agree on a deal with Napoli. They will not be able to recoup the amount of money they paid for the player, but they will still look to sell him for a reasonable fee.