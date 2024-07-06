Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence following Portugal’s elimination from Euro 2024 on Friday night, and insisted they deserved more.

Portugal and France played out a tense game with nothing separating the sides, but the French advanced to a semi final against Spain thanks to a 5-3 win on penalties.

Ronaldo scored in the shootout like he did against Slovenia, but this time there were no heroics from Diogo Costa and Joao Felix missed the crucial kick as his effort struck the post.

Ronaldo breaks silence after Euro 2024 exit

That was Ronaldo’s final game at a European Championships and could have been his final one for Portugal.

The 39-year-old was seen consoling Pepe at full time with the veteran defender in tears after the defeat, and the Al-Nassr man has taken to social media to break his silence after Portugal’s exit.

Ronaldo posted a series of photos to Instagram with the caption:

“We wanted more. We deserved more. For us. For each one of you. For Portugal. We are grateful for everything you have given us and for everything we have achieved so far,” he wrote.

“On and off the field, I am sure that this legacy will be honoured and will continue to be built. Together.”

Ronaldo has had an exceptional career for Portugal and has scored 130 goals in 212 appearances, which culminated with winning Euro 2016.

The former Real Madrid star failed to score from open play at the tournament, missing a penalty in extra time against Slovenia.

Many have labelled him as a hindrance to the national side, stating that he should step aside so the country’s young stars can be given a chance.

Whilst it’s highly unlikely Ronaldo will be at the World Cup in 2026 it can’t fully be ruled it out, but it does really feel like the end of the journey with the national team for one of the greatest players of all time.