Ronaldo reunion on the cards as PIF want Man United’s Bruno Fernandes at all costs

After being knocked out of Euro 2024 by France, Portugal and Man United ace, Bruno Fernandes, will turn his thoughts back to club matters… and a potential reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo.

It’s long been thought that the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) have wanted the Red Devils captain to join his former club colleague in the Saudi Pro League, though United appear reluctant to sell.

Bruno Fernandes could be tempted by a Ronaldo reunion

According to TeamTalk, however, PIF are intentioned to make an offer to both the player and United that will be difficult to turn down.

The outlet mention that Al Nassr and Al Ittihad are the two teams where PIF see Fernandes playing, though it wouldn’t be a surprise to understand that a reunion with Ronaldo at the former would be Bruno’s preference.

Money will clearly play a part in any decision, and it’s worth pondering the question as to whether the player sees no real future at Man United, despite the strides that the club have made already under Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

At 29 years of age, Fernandes doesn’t need to be put out to pasture just yet, though moving to the Saudi Pro League would suggest just that.

No matter how many times Ronaldo and PIF try to ‘sell’ the league to the rest of the world, it is only the 68th best according to TeamForm.

To put that into perspective, it’s a significantly worse league than Israel’s Ligat ha’Al and Azerbaijan’s Premyer Liqa.

Are football players these days really only interested in how much remuneration they’re able to trouser in a short period of time?

At the expense of such magnificent competitions as the Premier League and, in United’s case this season, the Europa League.

With a couple of months still to go before the transfer window closes for business, there’s plenty of time for PIF to work their magic.