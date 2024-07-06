Roy Keane has announced the action he will take if England win the Euro 2024

If England wins Euro 2024, Roy Keane has joked that he will “emigrate to Australia” and leave the country.

Despite having had underwhelming results thus far in the competition, the Three Lions have advanced to the quarterfinals.

They are getting ready to play Switzerland in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Gareth Southgate and his team have already come under fire for some unimpressive performances on their run to the last eight, with the England boss still failing to find out his best XI.

Manchester United and Ireland legend Keane, 52, has also made it clear what severe measures he intends to take should England win the championship.

The Three Lions are three games away from winning their first major title in fifty-eight years.

Speaking on The Overlap, Keane said:

“When we do the TV we have to praise Manchester City – if a team wins something you have to give them credit.

“I’d be immigrating obviously if they win it – probably Melbourne, Sydney!”

On the other hand, former England players Ian Wright and Gary Neville said they would also get very emotional if Southgate’s men won.

The Three Lions have come close to winning a trophy in the last few years with Southgate taking the team to a World Cup semifinal and a Euro semifinal.

However, on both the occasions, they have failed to cross the finishing line.

England face tough route to the final

Southgate’s team is filled with world class players on almost every position and this could be their tournament but teams like Switzerland and later France and Spain stand in their way.

Southgate is expected to change England’s formation for their quarterfinal clash.

The Three Lions boss has failed to find the right combination in his team and that has resulted in consistent changes in his starting line up.

The England manager is expected to switch to a back-three for the quarterfinal clash.