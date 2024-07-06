Bukayo Saka revealed he used the experience of missing his penalty in the final of Euro 2020 to make him stronger.

Saka was England’s standout performer against Switzerland and was rightfully named Player of the Match.

The Arsenal star was deployed as a right wing back as Gareth Southgate switched to a back three, and he was a constant threat throughout causing problems for the Swiss defence.

Saka rescued England with an equaliser ten minutes from time with a brilliant strike from outside the box after Breel Embolo had given the Swiss the lead.

The 22-year-old then bravely stepped up in the shootout, knowing what had happened against Italy, but he rose to the occasion to send the ball past Yann Sommer.

Speaking in the aftermath of the game Saka revealed he had used the experience of missing in the final to make him stronger and said England will do whatever it takes to win.