Schar responds when asked if Eddie Howe could leave Newcastle for England

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has been linked with the England job in the past.

The Magpies manager has built his reputation as one of the best English managers in the game right now.

Howe has shown his pedigree in the game by taking Newcastle United to the Champions League and the Carabao Cup final.

Although he had a difficult season at St. James’ Park in 2023-24 but that is down to the injury crisis at the club.

Gareth Southgate is expected to leave the England job after the European Championship this summer.

The Three Lions will be looking for a new manager and Howe could be one of the managers they target.

Switzerland and Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar, who will come up against England in the quarterfinal of the Euros today, wants Howe to stay at the club instead of taking the England job.

Schar said, as reported by The Independent:

“Well, actually I hope he will stay at Newcastle.

“Because if you see the work he’s done over last few years, I think you know he has a lot of quality and knows how to handle a big club and team.

“I mean, for myself as well, he did very well and I’m really happy to have him as a manager, so hopefully he stays at Newcastle. That’s the only thing I can think of.”

Newcastle trust Howe to make them successful

Howe has been backed by the club in times of crisis as they have complete faith in him and his project.

The financially strong Newcastle can lure some of the biggest managers to the club but they have still decided to keep the faith in Howe and they believe he is the ideal man to take the club forward.