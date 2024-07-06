It’s an important season for Leeds United in 2024/25, after coming oh so close to getting promoted to the Premier League via the Play-Offs.

As it turned out, Southampton were just too strong for the all whites, and they remain in the Championship for at least one more season.

Though never really a regular as such, only getting sporadic minutes here and there per WhoScored, January loan signing Connor Roberts was, nevertheless, a reliable performer for the most part when called upon.

His parent club, Burnley, have joined Leeds back in the English second tier after their relegation from the top-flight, and with Scott Parker now having taken over the hot-seat from Vincent Kompany, there’s every chance that he might look to go in a different direction.

Dare say he'd absolutely jump at it. Also think Burnley would jump at it, if offered even a modest sum. They're well covered there now. He'd be a solid option, but a priority? Jury's out. https://t.co/jv9W1EpPcR — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) July 5, 2024

Yorkshire Evening Post Chief Football Writer, Graham Smyth, posted on X that he believes Burnley would jump at the chance of selling him to the Elland Road outfit permanently.

Any deal isn’t a foregone conclusion at this stage, but a move would seem to make sense for all parties.