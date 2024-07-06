€15m-rated midfielder wants to play for Man United next season

Manchester United signed Sofyan Amrabat on loan last season but the midfielder failed to live up to the expectations at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old had an underwhelming spell on loan at the Premier League club and he has returned to his parent club Fiorentina now.

The Red Devils had an option to sign in permanently this summer but they have chosen not to exercise it.

However, a report from Corriere dello Sport claims that the 27-year-old Moroccan international dreams of a return to Manchester United this summer

The midfielder shares an amicable relationship with Erik ten Hag and Manchester United’s decision to continue with the Dutch manager has given him hope of a return to Old Trafford.

Fiorentina reportedly want €15 million for the midfielder and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United decide to sign him. They could certainly use more quality and depth in the middle of the park and the Moroccan international could be a useful squad player.

His performances were underwhelming in the Premier League last season but he has previously shown his quality in Serie A and during the 2022 World Cup with his country. He could be a vital member of the Manchester United squad if he manages to recapture his confidence and form.

Amrabat could be a bargain buy for Man United

Manchester United certainly have the financial resources to pay the €15 million asking price for him and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

He will add defensive cover, work rate and drive to the Manchester United midfield. The Red Devils could certainly use some physicality and defensive steel in the middle of the park and Amrabat would be the ideal acquisition for them if he can get back to his best.

The reported asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of his quality and he should be able to justify the investment in the coming seasons.