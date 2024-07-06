(Video) Gareth Southgate hails Bukayo Saka’s performance as “immense” and “exceptional”

Gareth Southgate was full of praise for Bukayo Saka and described his performance as “immense” and “exceptional” in England’s victory against Switzerland on penalties at Euro 2024.

England were taken all the way by Switzerland, and were facing elimination when Breel Embolo gave the Swiss the lead with 15 minutes remaining.

The Three Lions hit back five minutes later thanks to a brilliant strike from outside the box by Saka, with neither side able to find a winner in extra time.

The game went to penalties with England scoring all five of their’s as Manuel Akanji missed the crucial penalty for Switzerland.

Saka, who was a constant threat to the Swiss throughout the game showed real bravery and courage as he stepped up in the shootout to score, given what had happened in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

In his press conference afterwards Southgate was wholesome in his praise of Saka, describing him as a special boy and a dream to work with.

Saka has established himself as a key player for both club and country and his four goals across the last two major tournaments are more than any other England player.

