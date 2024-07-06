Spain vs France tickets: How to buy tickets for Euro 2024 semi-final

Spain and France will go against each other on Tuesday to decide who will play the Euro 2024 final.

BUY EURO 2024 TICKETS for SPAIN VS FRANCE!

The Spanish team faced a determined Germany side in the quarterfinal, who were also the host of the competition.

They won in extra-time with a goal from Mikel Merino booking their place in the final four of the competition.

They are going to face a world class France team, who beat Portugal on penalties in their quarterfinal.

Their match against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal was a dull affair and it was decided on penalties.

The 2016 Euro winners were knocked out with Joao Felix missing a penalty for them while France managed to score all their penalties in the shootout.

Are tickets still available for Spain vs France?

Tickets for Spain vs France sold out long ago via UEFA’s official ticketing portal.

However, livefootballtickets.com currently has tickets available for every game of Euro 2024 – including Spain vs France, as well as the final on July 14.

Fans buying from livefootballtickets.com will be given a 150% money-back guarantee on all ticket purchases. The site also has a five-star rating on Trustpilot.

BUY EURO 2024 TICKETS for SPAIN VS FRANCE!

Where can I watch Spain vs France on TV?

Fans in the UK will be able to watch live coverage of Spain vs France on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

For fans in the USA, the game will be shown live on the FOX Network, while live streaming will be available via Fubo and ViX.

Team news

Spain have bad news regarding the fitness of midfielder Pedri, who is now out of the competition after suffering an injury in the early stages of their quarterfinal clash.

The Spanish midfielder was tackled by Toni Kroos, who luckily avoided a booking for his challenge.

However, the Spaniard was injured and left the pitch in emotional scenes.

Dani Olmo was sent on to replace Pedri and he ended up justifying his selection. He scored Spain’s first goal and assisted their late winner. He is expected to start against France.

Dani Carvajal was sent off against Germany and he will now miss the match against France, with Jesus Navas expected to take his place.

France will have Adrien Rabiot back from suspension and he is expected to jump right back in to the starting line up.

They have no injuries or suspensions which is a huge boost for coach Didier Deschamps.

BUY EURO 2024 TICKETS for SPAIN VS FRANCE!

Spain squad

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad).

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Nacho (Real Madrid), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Fabian (Paris Saint-Germain), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Pedri (Barcelona), Aleix Garcia (Girona), Fermin Lopez (Barcelona).

Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Joselu (Real Madrid), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Ayoze Perez (Real Betis).

France squad

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Lens)

Defenders: Jonathan Clauss (Marseille), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), William Saliba (Arsenal), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante (Al-Ittihad), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris St-Germain), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco)

Forwards: Kylian Mbappe (Paris St-Germain), Bradley Barcola (Paris St-Germain), Ousmane Dembele (Paris St-Germain), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan), Randal Kolo Muani (Paris St-Germain), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan).

Predicted starting XIs

Spain XI: Simon (GK), Cucurella, Laporte, Nacho, Navas, Rodri, Fabian, Williams, Olmo, Yamal, Morata.

France XI: Maignan (GK), Hernandez, Upamecano, Saliba, Kounde, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Kante, Griezmann, Mbappe, Kolo Muani.

BUY EURO 2024 TICKETS for SPAIN VS FRANCE!