Tottenham have made fresh enquiries over the possibility of a move for Wolves winger Pedro Neto according to reports.

Spurs are looking to strengthen their squad and are after more acquisitions following the arrival of talented teenager Archie Gray from Leeds for £40m.

Gray is Tottenham’s third summer signing following the extension of Timo Werner’s loan from RB Leipzig and the arrival of Lucas Bergvall from Swedish side Djurgardens.

Tottenham want to know Wolves’ Neto stance

Neto is likely to be a man in demand this summer, but Wolves may not be in a position where they are desperate to sell having banked £40m from West Ham for Max Kilman.

The winger is a quality player, but was hampered by injury issues last season which limited him to 24 appearances in all competitions, and he scored three goals and provided 11 assists.

The 24-year-old is unlikely to be short of suitors this summer and GIVEMESPORT have reported that Spurs have made enquiries in order to find out how difficult it would be to complete a move for the Portugal international.

Following Portugal’s elimination from Euro 2024 Neto will now have time to think about his future, and the report adds there’s a growing feeling Neto’s agent Jorge Mendes will be successful in negotiating a move away from Wolves for his client.

GIVEMESPORT add that Spurs aren’t the only club interested in Neto with Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle also expressing interest in the Portuguese, who Wolves value at £60m.

The reports states that Neto’s injury record is one of the main reasons as to why both Spurs and Arsenal aren’t prepared to meet the price tag and Wolves have already put plans in place to find a replacement.

Tottenham have also been strongly linked with a move for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, with the 26-year-old believed to have a release clause of £60m.

Spurs will certainly need to strengthen their attacking options if they are to get back into the Champions League next season, and the addition of either Neto or Eze would make a big difference.