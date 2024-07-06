Video: Switzerland fan mocks England’s Jude Bellingham for being weak against Newcastle star

A Switzerland fan was not happy with England’s Jude Bellingham when the two teams met in their Euro 2024 quarter-final clash on Saturday as the Real Madrid star went down easily following a 50/50 battle with Newcastle’s Fabian Schar.

The incident happened in the first half as the two teams battled to open the scoring in Dusseldorf as Bellingham tried to drive England forward. The Englishman tried to get passed Schar and in order to stop him, the defender put a soft arm across the 21-year-old which prompted him to go down easily.

After the minor incident, the cameras caught one Swiss fan reacting to it by making a crying gesture towards Bellingham.

The man was clearly not happy with the Real Madrid midfielder’s actions and it made for a moment every fan loves as his harmless banter was captured for the world to see.

Watch: Switzerland fan mocks England’s Jude Bellingham at Euro 2024