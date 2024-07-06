Three positions Leeds expected to strengthen ahead of 2024/25 campaign

Leeds manager, Daniel Farke, will need to think long and hard this summer about the players that he wants to bring in to help get the club back to the promised land.

The all whites were within a whisker of promotion to the Premier League, losing out to Southampton in the Championship Play-Off final.

But for a late-season mini collapse, Leeds would’ve gone up automatically, so the frustration of having to steel themselves for another gruelling campaign is obvious.

Leeds could sign up to three players says Jacobs

Strength in depth is needed, particularly as the likes of Archie Gray and others have moved on.

As reliable journalist, Ben Jacobs, told Give Me Sport, there would seem to be three areas in particular that Leeds are targeting.

“Leeds will now be looking for a wide player and a striker, and that will become even more pertinent if Crysencio Summerville departs. They could also be in the market for another right-back as well,” he said.

“It’s interesting with Archie Gray because he was playing right-back for Leeds, but my understanding is that Tottenham are looking at him in midfield as well, and he can obviously play in both positions.

Though he missed out last season, Farke does know what it takes to get a team promoted from the English second tier, as he did so with Norwich City.

Leeds fans will be hoping that he can replicated that success in 2024/25.