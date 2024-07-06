Ivan Toney stepped up and scored for England in their penalty shootout victory against Switzerland, but it’s his technique that has been grabbing people’s attention.

Toney has had to bide his time for his opportunity in Germany, and was completely overlooked for the group stage games.

He was introduced in the 94th minute against Slovakia, a decision he wasn’t happy with, but ended up assisting the winner for Harry Kane after Jude Bellingham’s heroics.

Southgate turned to the Brentford man again with just ten minutes of extra time remaining with penalties in mind.

Toney is something of a penalty specialist and he stepped up fourth in the shootout and put the ball into the back of the net in such cool fashion.

All England’s penalties were brilliant but people have been left in awe of Toney’s technique and how he didn’t even look at the ball when he stepped up.

It feels with this generation of fearless England players that people shouldn’t be worried if England go to penalties given the quality of takers in the team.