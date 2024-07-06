Exclusive: Tottenham reject initial Milan bid for Emerson Royal

It seems fairly clear that Emerson Royal doesn’t have a future under Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur, but that hasn’t stopped the North Londoners rejecting a first approach from Italian giants AC Milan.

CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the situation understand that the Rossoneri’s opening offer for the 25-year-old Brazilian was in the region of €14m.

Milan want Tottenham ace Emerson Royal

It’s thought that they will come back in with another, slightly higher, bid of €17m/€18m as it’s believed that the player’s wish is to sign for them.

Notwithstanding this, Milan’s Serie A competitors, Inter Milan and Juventus, are also circling and intentioned to understand the player’s salary and contract requirements.

Emerson Royal’s former club, Barcelona, are thought to be considering entering the picture if they’re unable to secure Joao Cancelo on another loan deal from Man City.

The Cityzens would apparently prefer a straight sale rather than another loan, though it’s understood Cancelo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, remains in discussions over his client’s next move.

During the 2023/24 campaign, the right-back made 24 appearances for Spurs, per WhoScored, though 11 of those were from the bench.

Significantly, he only played 90 minutes on 10 occasions, and just two of those came in this calendar year.

It’s therefore obvious why the player himself may feel that his future is elsewhere, and it’s in Tottenham’s best interests to accede to any sale.

With there potentially being just a €3m gap between the valuations that Spurs and Milan currently put on the player, there’s certainly room for negotiation and more than enough time to get a deal done in this window.

By allowing Emerson Royal to move on, this will free up some money in the wage bill for Ange Postecoglou to strengthen in other areas of the squad as needed.