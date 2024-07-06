Tottenham must pay £30m for Premier League ace with 10-G/A last season

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

According to a report from Football Insider, Nottingham Forest will demand £30 million for the highly-rated winger this summer and Tottenham are tracking his situation closely.

The 23-year-old winger is reportedly happy at the City Ground and he does not wish to leave the club. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can convince him to join them.

Hudson-Odoi has had an impressive season with Nottingham Forest since joining them for a fee of just £3 million from Chelsea last summer.

The winger scored 8 goals and picked up two assists in the league last season. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Tottenham who are in need of more quality in the final third. The 23-year-old is an expert when it comes to taking on players and beating them in one versus one situations. He will add goals to the Tottenham attack as well. His ability to slot into multiple roles in the front three will be an added bonus.

Callum Hudson-Odoi would be a quality addition

While the £30 million asking price might seem like a premium, the player certainly has the ability to transform Tottenham in the attack.

He is well settled in English football and he could make an instant impact at the North London club as well. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the player this summer.

The winger failed to prove himself at Chelsea and he could be determined to test himself at a high level once again. Spurs could provide him with the opportunity to compete for trophies in the coming seasons and they could secure Champions League qualification in the upcoming campaign as well. The opportunity to play for them could be an exciting one for the 23-year-old winger.